Seven Easter Eggs Manufactured For Each Icelander

Easter egg production hit an all-time high this year, as Iceland churned out enough of them for every single Icelander to get nearly seven.

RÚV reports that all told, about 3 million chocolate candy-filled Easter eggs were produced by Iceland’s major confections manufacturers; Nóa Síríus, Góa and Freyja.

Of particular interest is the fact that amongst the eggs which completely sold out was the vegan Easter egg.

If you were hoping to go dumpster diving for loads of free candy, we have some bad news: eggs that went unsold have already been sent back to their respective manufacturers. They will reportedly be melted down and recycled for other, more timeless candy.