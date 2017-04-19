Katla Sends Out “Uncomfortable” Tremors

The infamous volcano Katla was recorded emitting two tremors this morning, both measuring over 3 on the Richter scale. Small aftershocks followed in their wake.

Kristín Jónsdóttir, a geologist at the Icelandic Met Office, told RÚV that it is “never comfortable” when tremors at or over 3 are recorded at the volcano. The tremors are not connected to any geothermal activity, but originated from the centre of the caldera.

Katla will continue to be monitored closely for any new activity.

The volcano showed a considerable amount of activity last summer, but has been virtually silent this year so far. The science advisory board of the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management now believes an eruption is more likely than ever.

However, bear in mind that not all eruptions are created equal. As it stands now, there is a 45% chance that in the event of an eruption, it will be small. There is a 25% chance of a medium-sized or large eruption, and only a 5% chance of a catastrophic eruption from Katla. So even if the volcano does erupt – and science can never predict when that will be – chances are it will not be devastating.