Spy On A Raven’s Nest In Real Time

A little raven has set up shop under the roof of home store BYKO in Selfoss and rather than get rid of the nest the staff have decided to film it instead.

Tucked into the raven’s nest are four little eggs, making this the perfect opportunity for curious ornithology enthusiasts to watch the raven’s eggs hatch in real time.

This is the fourth year in a row that the raven has built a nest at the store.

“He’s always croaking at the staff when we come in and out of the store, so he’s paying close attention to us,” Torfi Sverrisson, a shift manager, told RÚV. “He actually greeted me this morning when I opened the store. He’s a friendly guy and it’s nice to have him around.”

Check out the live feed here!