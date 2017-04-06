News
Rats On The Rise In Reykjavík

Rats On The Rise In Reykjavík

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Wikimedia Commons/NÁ

Published April 6, 2017

The number of rats is on the rise in Reykjavík, especially in Vesturbær, reports RÚV.

This poses a problem for many residents since rat infestations are a relatively new phenomenon in Iceland and most people are not insured against damage caused by rats or rat mites in their homes.

“There’s plenty of them in the piping system here in Reykjavík,” said Steinar Smári Guðbergsson, exterminator. “There’s been an increase of them in the last few years, actually a considerable increase. The rats live in the sewage system, then move through the pipes into houses, all the way up to the fifth floor if they want so the damned bastards can really get around.”

Latest

News
How Not To Die In Iceland: Cardiac And Pulmonary Events The Main Cause Of Death In Iceland

How Not To Die In Iceland: Cardiac And Pulmonary Events The Main Cause Of Death In Iceland

by

Our readers are aware that the number of tourists to Iceland is growing at an accelerating rate. Yet you might

News
Fewer Men Taking Paternity Leave

Fewer Men Taking Paternity Leave

by

Only 74% of fathers took paternity leave last year and the rate of men taking paternity leave continues to decline.

News
Rumblings Of Dissent In Independence Party Over Equal Pay Bill

Rumblings Of Dissent In Independence Party Over Equal Pay Bill

by

Rumblings of opposition to Iceland’s progressive new equal pay bill are rumoured in the Independence Party, reports RÚV. Independence Party

News
MP Furious Over Minuscule Mental Health Funding

MP Furious Over Minuscule Mental Health Funding

by

Gunnar Hrafn Jónsson, an MP for the Pirate Party has harshly criticised the government’s decision to allot only 1.5 million

News
Performers Sexually Harassed At Icelandair Parties

Performers Sexually Harassed At Icelandair Parties

by

Last week Icelandic singer Salka Sól Eyfeld’s took to her twitter to share an unsettling experience she had while performing

News
StudioCanal Securing Rights To Icelandic Dystopian Show

StudioCanal Securing Rights To Icelandic Dystopian Show

by

StudioCanal will be co-producing and handling international sales on a new TV-series by Icelandic director, Baltasar Kormákur, reports Variety. The

Show Me More!