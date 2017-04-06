Rats On The Rise In Reykjavík

The number of rats is on the rise in Reykjavík, especially in Vesturbær, reports RÚV.

This poses a problem for many residents since rat infestations are a relatively new phenomenon in Iceland and most people are not insured against damage caused by rats or rat mites in their homes.

“There’s plenty of them in the piping system here in Reykjavík,” said Steinar Smári Guðbergsson, exterminator. “There’s been an increase of them in the last few years, actually a considerable increase. The rats live in the sewage system, then move through the pipes into houses, all the way up to the fifth floor if they want so the damned bastards can really get around.”