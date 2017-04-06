Fewer Men Taking Paternity Leave

Only 74% of fathers took paternity leave last year and the rate of men taking paternity leave continues to decline. The year before last the rate was 80% and back in 2008 it was as high as 90%.

Additionally, those who do take advantage of their paternity leave are choosing to take fewer days than before, reports RÚV.

Icelandic men are entitled to 3 months paternity leave but 50% chose to take less than 3 months last year, compared to just 23% back in 2008.

There has been little change among women taking maternity leave in the same time period, suggesting that mothers are shouldering increasingly more responsibility until children begin daycare, usually around one year’s old.