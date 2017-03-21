Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

The Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources have denied The Environment Agency of Iceland’s request for funds to stop spar crystal theft from an historic mine in Helgustaðir, reports RÚV.

“People are walking unchecked into the mine and taking crystals,” said Ólafur Arnar Jónsson, a department head with the Environment Agency. “Because of that we’ve been asking for funds to increase the presence of guards and rangers in that area.”

Without funding to increase security and given the continuing crystal theft Ólafur confirmed that it is likely the Environment Agency will have to shut down all access to the mine.

Helgustaðir is a popular tourist spot where spar crystals were mined from the 17th to early 20th centuries. This site is now protected as a natural monument as it is one of the few places left in the world that still has spar crystals.

Anyway, visitors keep stealing the crystals to keep as souvenirs and that’s why we can’t have nice things. Because people are terrible.