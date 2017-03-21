News
Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Capital Area Police

Published March 21, 2017

The search for Artur Jarmoszko, who went missing early this month, will be put on hold until further evidence surfaces, reports RÚV.

Guðmundur Páll Jónsson, who is heading the investigation, told reporters that despite many leads from the public the trail had gone cold and that there were no new leads to explore at this time.

As reported, Artur has been missing since March 1 and his family have been understandably concerned about him. He had very suddenly quit his job last month and withdrawn all of his money from his bank account the day of his disappearance. His phone has been switched off and he has not been on Facebook since his disappearance.

He was last seen near the beach in Kópavogur and police, as well as rescue volunteers have searched the area, beaches and sea in Kópavogur and the surrounding area.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the police by phone or post what you know to the police’s Facebook page.

