Don’t Ask Nanna: About Taking Off Your Shoes

Hi Nanna,

My AirBnB host has emailed me specifically to tell me that shoes are a big no-no inside the apartment. Is this a thing in Iceland? What’s the big deal?

Two Left Feet

Hi Two Left Feet,

Yes it’s a fucking thing! Of course it is. We’re a civilised country not a bunch of rabid savages tracking the grime and filth of the city streets into our homes. Homes where our babies crawl on the floor or where you pick up that Pringle that fell on the ground last week and shove it in your mouth when people aren’t looking.

Don’t be gross, unless you’re John Turturro in The Night Of, you have no excuse not to take off your shoes.

Nanna

Dear Nanna,

My boyfriend talks to me in baby talk (sometimes he even uses a voice?) and he says it’s totally normal but none of my other boyfriends ever did it and it’s kind of weirding me out. Is it? Normal, I mean?

Baby’s In The Corner

Dear Baby’s In The Corner,

*Looks directly at camera*

Nanna

P.S – Run.

Hi Nanna,

What’s the most important thing to pack for a trip to Iceland? I’m planning on doing some off roading and hiking and I want to be prepared.

Off Kilter

Hi Off Kilter,

Pack some Common Sense and you should survive.

Maybe.

Nanna

Do you want to ask Nanna a question? Go ahead, but continue at your peril. Shoot her an email on nanna.arnadottir(at)gmail.com or tweet her using @NannaArnadottir