Minister Of Tourism: Not Trying To Lure More Tourists

Minister Of Tourism: Not Trying To Lure More Tourists

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Raffaele Piano

Published March 17, 2017

The Minister of Tourism, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, has said that Iceland should not be trying to lure any more tourists, reports RÚV.

“The number of tourists has increased by a lot in a very short space of time,” said Þórdís. “I think our real job right now is to protect the position we’re in. The number of visitors is not the goal, but rather that we manage to provide quality and create more value in the industry.”

She added that it was necessary to focus more on infrastructure, to build proper walking paths and stairs as well as a focus on building up the industry itself.

The number of tourists grew by 39% from 2015-2016, or roughly 1.8 million people and it is expected to grow by an additional 30% which will add pressure to the airports, roads, hotels and natural sites that are already working hard to accommodate the influx.

Grímur Sæmundsen, chairman of the Icelandic Travel Industry Association, is by contrast optimistic about how the country will cope with the increase over the summer.

“I think we can handle the numbers expected,” said Grímur. “But I have expressed concerns about this growth going on unchecked. We need to look at controlling this flow of tourists to the country better than we have in the past. I think that’s the key.”

Latest

News
Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

by

The Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources have denied The Environment Agency of Iceland’s request for funds to stop

News
Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

by

The search for Artur Jarmoszko, who went missing early this month, will be put on hold until further evidence surfaces,

News
Hunger-Striking Afghan Arrested, Will Be Deported Tomorrow

Hunger-Striking Afghan Arrested, Will Be Deported Tomorrow

by

Abdolhamid Rahmani, an Afghan asylum seeker who went on hunger strike nearly three weeks ago, has been arrested. He is

News
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Taking Off Your Shoes

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Taking Off Your Shoes

by

Hi Nanna,  My AirBnB host has emailed me specifically to tell me that shoes are a big no-no inside the

News
Historic Skálholt Church In Disrepair

Historic Skálholt Church In Disrepair

by

A site of historic cultural importance, Skálholt Cathedral, is in disrepair and in need of up to 70 million ISK

News
Roughly 46.000 Icelanders Took Anti-Depressants Last Year

Roughly 46.000 Icelanders Took Anti-Depressants Last Year

by

Roughly 46.000 Icelanders took prescription anti-depressants in 2016, an increase of about 22% in just 4 years, reports Vísir. The

Show Me More!