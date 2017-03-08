VIDEO: Man Destroys Easter Egg Display

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Torfi Þór Runólfsson

Published March 8, 2017

A man became an unexpected folk hero on social media yesterday after footage of him destroying an Easter Egg display at Hagkaup supermarket went viral on Icelandic social media.

In the video you can see the man wreck the display in a mad fury while a man watching says, “They were out of the Easter Egg size he wanted.”

 

But alas, as is sometimes the way, he was not a stray rebel standing up to The Man and the commercialisation of Christ’s death but a bad egg throwing a tantrum.

Vísir reports that shortly before the video was filmed the employees of Hagkaup had called police after suspecting the man of theft. As is clear from the video, he wasn’t happy about it.

