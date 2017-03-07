Children Award Sexist Radio Host “Most Arrogant Award”

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Stelpur Rokka Facebook Page

Published March 7, 2017

Children’s organisation Stelpur Rokka (Girls Rock) have announced they plan to award radio host Frosti Logason with the Most Arrogant Award at their KEX hostel show in April.

As reported, Frosti Logason has come under fire in recent days for a number of sexist remarks he made about singer Hildur, after she won Best Pop Song for her track I’ll Walk With You at the annual Icelandic Music Awards.

In an open letter on their Facebook page, Stelpur Rokka, a summer music camp for girls, trans and genderqueer kids, wrote that if Frosti was not prepared to acknowledge the struggles that female musicians in the Icelandic music scene face then they were prepared to hand him the Most Arrogant Award at their 5 year anniversary party being held at KEX hostel on April 22.

“By giving you this award we would thank you for reminding us that our job is important and necessary,” the statement reads. “It could be assumed that since more girls than ever are taking part in the annual Icelandic Music Experiments contest, that it isn’t perhaps necessary for work that especially encourages girls, women, trans and genderqueer kids to play and compose music. But that’s clearly not the case and we will not stand idly by while musicians and important role models for the participants of Stelpur Rokka are torn down.”

 

 

 

