UTL In Its Current Form “Should Be Discontinued”, New Report Concludes

UTL In Its Current Form “Should Be Discontinued”, New Report Concludes

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 27, 2017

Even workers within refugee services want to change the system, and there is a tremendous difference between how “quota refugees” and asylum seekers are treated. As such, the Directorate of Immigration (UTL) in its current form should be discontinued, a new report from the Institute of International Affairs Centre for Small State Studies at the University of Iceland concludes. RÚV was first to report on the matter.

The report, which was conducted for the Ministry of Welfare and the Ministry of the Interior (which oversees UTL), saw a great deal of discrepancy between how “quota refugees” (i.e., refugees selected from camps abroad by the Icelandic government) and those who come to Iceland seeking asylum are treated. However, the report notes that there was a “poor response rate”, the reason for which the report notes was that “refugees were wary of responding to the survey out of fear that their answers could be passed on to other parties or used against them. These results should only be viewed as a clue to the reality of the situation and must not be used to generalise about the refugee population as a whole.”

That said, amongst their findings were the following:

• Asked what services they had received
after being granted an Icelandic residence
permit, 88% of quota refugees mentioned
accommodation, compared to just 32%
of those came on their own initiative, a
significant difference.

• There was also a significant difference
regarding whether respondents had received
assistance from a support family assigned by
the Red Cross; 88% of quota refugees had
been assigned a support family, compared
to 18% of those who came on their own
initiative.

• The questions on trust in the various institutions
involved in refugee matters revealed
that the majority of respondents were not
aware of the Multicultural and Information
Centre. Of the institutions included in the
questions, the Red Cross was the most
trusted, with 67% of respondents having
high or very high levels of trust in it. Around
50% had high or very high levels of trust
in the Directorate of Immigration and the
Police. Just over 30% had high or very high
levels of trust in Social Services.

• Questions about refugees’ experience of
prejudice revealed that the primary contexts
for prejudice and discrimination were hiring
(46%), at work (47%), in education (43%)
and in public (43%).

• Despite this, 73% of respondents reported
that they were somewhat or very happy and
the majority of respondents, 83%, said that
Iceland was the place they most wanted to
live.

In addition, the report spoke with eight people who “work in the day-to-day integration of refugees”. These workers also pointed out the discrepancy of treatment between refugees and asylum seekers, and also noted that there needed to be a long-term strategy for integration within the system itself. This included being able get adequate housing, find work, and learn the Icelandic language – all things that refugees and asylum seekers expressed a desire to do.

As such, the report concludes, the current division of responsibilities between different Icelandic authorities necessitates sweeping changes.

“The proposals presented here assume that the Directorate of Immigration in its current form would be discontinued,” the report states. “It was suggested that the collaborative framework should be reorganised, assuming the involvement of a few ministries, state institutions and municipalities, as well as services provided by organisations. The leading institutions would be the Ministry of Welfare and the Ministry of the Interior, in an organised collaborative framework that has been termed ‘joined up government’. With this collaboration between key ministries, a single institution would be formed responsible for providing information, processing applications and organising and coordinating all services for foreigners, immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees in one place, i.e. a ‘one-stop shop’.”

Related:

Why Does This Keep Happening? A Closer Look At The Directorate Of Immigration

Latest

News
Chicken Keeper Runs A Fowl Of Authorities

Chicken Keeper Runs A Fowl Of Authorities

by

Despite council regulations and his neighbour’s ongoing suffering, a local man vows to fight for his right to keep chickens

News
Icelandic Singer Barred From Entering U.S

Icelandic Singer Barred From Entering U.S

by

The US Immigration authorities have barred entry to Icelandic singer, Júlía Hermannsdóttir, on route to the US to tour the

News
CCP Announces New Game

CCP Announces New Game

by

The company that brought you EVE Online has announced Sparc, “a unique virtual sport only possible in virtual reality”. “After

News
Vivian Gets A Yes; Baltazar Gets A No From Naming Committee

Vivian Gets A Yes; Baltazar Gets A No From Naming Committee

by

Yet another batch of names ran the Naming Committee gauntlet, some faring better than others. RÚV reports that Baddi, Vivian,

News
Police, Postal Workers Issue Winter Safety Advisories

Police, Postal Workers Issue Winter Safety Advisories

by

Police and postal workers alike are asking the general public to show a little common courtesy towards our neighbours. Vísir

News
“Pizzagate” Had No Effect On Support For President

“Pizzagate” Had No Effect On Support For President

by

Despite making some controversial statements about his distaste for pineapples on pizza, which inexplicably attracted worldwide attention, trust in the

Show Me More!