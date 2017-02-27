“Pizzagate” Had No Effect On Support For President

“Pizzagate” Had No Effect On Support For President

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 27, 2017

Despite making some controversial statements about his distaste for pineapples on pizza, which inexplicably attracted worldwide attention, trust in the office of the presidency has increased, according to the latest Gallup poll. Kvennablaðið was first to report on the matter.

According to the results of the poll, which measured the public’s levels of trust in different institutions, the Icelandic Coast Guard is once again the most trusted institution in the country, at 92% and unchanged from last year’s poll on the same subject. The police saw an 11% increase in trust, and are now at 85%.

Coming in third, and with the greatest increase in support between polls, was the President of Iceland, who went up by 26% to 83% today. This is despite global reporting on President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson making a quip that he would ban pineapples on pizza if he could. The remarks sparked howls of outrage from around the world, prompting even the Canadian inventor of “Hawaiian pizza” to defend the topping.

For the record, the President has since amended his remarks, stating emphatically that “I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power. Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don´t like. I would not want to live in such a country.”

Latest

News
Chicken Keeper Runs A Fowl Of Authorities

Chicken Keeper Runs A Fowl Of Authorities

by

Despite council regulations and his neighbour’s ongoing suffering, a local man vows to fight for his right to keep chickens

News
Icelandic Singer Barred From Entering U.S

Icelandic Singer Barred From Entering U.S

by

The US Immigration authorities have barred entry to Icelandic singer, Júlía Hermannsdóttir, on route to the US to tour the

News
CCP Announces New Game

CCP Announces New Game

by

The company that brought you EVE Online has announced Sparc, “a unique virtual sport only possible in virtual reality”. “After

News
Vivian Gets A Yes; Baltazar Gets A No From Naming Committee

Vivian Gets A Yes; Baltazar Gets A No From Naming Committee

by

Yet another batch of names ran the Naming Committee gauntlet, some faring better than others. RÚV reports that Baddi, Vivian,

News
Police, Postal Workers Issue Winter Safety Advisories

Police, Postal Workers Issue Winter Safety Advisories

by

Police and postal workers alike are asking the general public to show a little common courtesy towards our neighbours. Vísir

News
UTL In Its Current Form “Should Be Discontinued”, New Report Concludes

UTL In Its Current Form “Should Be Discontinued”, New Report Concludes

by

Even workers within refugee services want to change the system, and there is a tremendous difference between how “quota refugees”

Show Me More!