Gallup: Gov’t Losing Support, Opposition Gaining

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 2, 2017

Every party in the ruling coalition has lost support in a new poll from Gallup, while the Left-Greens have seen their greatest level of support in nearly seven years.

RÚV reports that over the past month, the Independence Party has dipped by about one point to 28%; the Reform Party has lost two points, standing now at 5.3%; and Bright Future has gone from over 9% to 7.2%.

At the same time, the Left-Greens are now at 22.8%, and have not polled this high since May 2010. The Social Democrats also saw an upswing in support, surpassing Bright Future to arrive at 7.3%. The Progressive Party has also seen gains, now polling at 10.5%, while the Pirate Party went from 15% to 13.4%.

About 9% of those polled would not or could not disclose a position, and 8% said they would either not vote or would submit a blank ballot if elections were held today. 4,288 people were contacted for the poll, with about 57% responding.

