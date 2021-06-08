From Iceland — Picture Story: Guardians Of The Geldingadalsgos

Iceland’s civil defence relies heavily on local search and rescue (SAR) teams, highly-trained volunteers who undertake a huge range of tasks from searching for missing people to mountain rescue and disaster response.

They’ve been particularly busy these past few months, helping visitors at the ever-shifting and potentially dangerous Geldingadalsgos volcano site. The Grapevine joined a team from Kópavogur’s Scout Aid Squad for an evening patrol.

Kópavogur crew

The hike to site

Volunteers and volcano visitors

Squad safety stuff

One last look before we go

Burgers from the tailgate BBQ

An end-of-shift tailgate BBQ has become a team a tradition – photo by John Pearson Volunteers are rewarded in burgers and public gratitude – photo by John Pearson

The sun sets on another successful shift

