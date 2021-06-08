From Iceland — Picture Story: Guardians Of The Geldingadalsgos

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
John Pearson

Published June 8, 2021

Iceland’s civil defence relies heavily on local search and rescue (SAR) teams, highly-trained volunteers who undertake a huge range of tasks from searching for missing people to mountain rescue and disaster response.

They’ve been particularly busy these past few months, helping visitors at the ever-shifting and potentially dangerous Geldingadalsgos volcano site. The Grapevine joined a team from Kópavogur’s Scout Aid Squad for an evening patrol.

Kópavogur crew

Arnar – photo by John Pearson
Metta – photo by John Pearson
Davið – photo by John Pearson
María – photo by John Pearson

The hike to site

The car only gets you so far – photo by John Pearson
Time to get out and walk – photo by John Pearson
The rescue posse – photo by John Pearson

Volunteers and volcano visitors

Visitors are always happy to see SAR on site – photo by John Pearson
Assume the worst weather – photo by John Pearson
SAR are here to help, not to enforce – photo by John Pearson

Squad safety stuff

Squad members chat to visitors and offer advice – photo by John Pearson
If this thing beeps… – photo by John Pearson
… put on one of these – photo by John Pearson

One last look before we go

The shift is nearly finished, but the lava isn’t – photo by John Pearson
A pretty cool place to work – photo by John Pearson

Burgers from the tailgate BBQ

An end-of-shift tailgate BBQ has become a team a tradition – photo by John Pearson
Volunteers are rewarded in burgers and public gratitude – photo by John Pearson

The sun sets on another successful shift

Like the sun, the SAR teams will be back on site tomorrow – photo by John Pearson

