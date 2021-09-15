From Iceland — Trapped Hikers Rescued From Bolafjall

Photo by John Pearson

According to Vísir, a rescue team operating in Bolungarvík was called out due to hikers that had gotten trapped in Bolafjall. The team was informed about the hikers around 22:00 last night.

The report from the rescue team states that they had to first locate the hikers, which took about an hour and a half. It was pitch black and sleeting at the time. By midnight, the unharmed hikers were brought back to the lowlands.

Whenever heading into the countryside, it is absolutely paramount to take precautions. Be sure your phone is fully charged, that you have a full tank of petrol, clothes for any weather and spare food.

Speaking of the weather, it’s also important to check the weather forecast and road conditions before you head out. It could save you a lot of inconvenience, or even your very life.

