From Iceland — Supreme Court Attorney Goes After The President's Wine

Supreme Court Attorney Goes After The President’s Wine

Published September 15, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Raysonho / Wikimedia Commons

According to Vísir, serious allegations against an employee of the President’s Office have been made by a Supreme Court attorney Sigurður G. Guðjónsson. He claims that the unnamed employee has taken a significant amount of wine to their own use from Bessastaðir, the official residence of the President of Iceland. According to the President’s Office, no such thing has been looked into.

Sigurður claims to have solid proof that beverages have been taken from Bessastaðir’s wine cellar to private use in recent years. “The question is whether this behavior is seen as a benefit of the job”, he states in his Facebook post. He reminds that there have been cases where similar behavior has been convicted as illicit enrichment, such as when the employees of Keflavík Airport drank wine from the duty-free shop at the airport.

Prior to this scandal, Sigurður has found many reasons to critique the President’s Office and the President himself, Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson. He has accused the President of hypocrisy and covering up sexual assault allegations against an employee of the President’s Office, to name a few.

According to the Director of the President’s Office, Árni Sigurjónsson, no suspicion has arisen that wine has been taken from the wine cellar to private use. However, the situation of the wine supply will be examined this week.

If you appreciate our journalism, please join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on at Grapevine Towers, your membership gets you access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, and regular video chats with The Grapevine Crew.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Icelandic Woman Sues Man Over Non-Disclosure Of HIV

Icelandic Woman Sues Man Over Non-Disclosure Of HIV

by

News
COVID Roundup: 26 Domestic Cases, Half Unvaccinated, Most In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 26 Domestic Cases, Half Unvaccinated, Most In Quarantine

by

News
RVK Newscast #130: Volcanos And Freak Accident In Spain

RVK Newscast #130: Volcanos And Freak Accident In Spain

by

News
Gallup: Current Government Holding By Slimmest Possible Majority

Gallup: Current Government Holding By Slimmest Possible Majority

by

News
The Largest E-Sport Tournament Will Be Held In Iceland

The Largest E-Sport Tournament Will Be Held In Iceland

by

News
Dill Maintains Michelin Star

Dill Maintains Michelin Star

by

Show Me More!