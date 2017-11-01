Grapewaves: Win The Ultimate Airwaves Goodie Bag!

So you’ve arrived at Airwaves and you are ready to listen to music until your ears bleed, drink till your liver goes on strike and meet your future *insert gendered spousal term*, but there’s a problem. You don’t have enough money to be able afford the ridiculous prices and let’s face it, you don’t look Icelandic at all.

But we are here to help!

You know how social media is the most important thing in the world right? All those likes and hearts and what-have-you are good enough to die for. But we’re making it even better, as each day we will be giving out the the Grapevine X Einstök goodie bag, full of so much stuff you won’t know whether to faint or scream.

All you have to do is use the hashtag #Grapewaves on Twitter or Instagram to share your festival experience with us, and remember: the weirder the better.

The bag includes:

A Grapewaves shirt and tote bag

Two Einstök beers & a primo beer glass to drink them from

A Farmer’s Market scarf

A 66° North hat and gloves

The Futuregrapher casette ‘Hrafnagil’

Ben Frost’s CD ‘The Centre Cannot Hold’

Valgeir Sigurðsson’s CD ‘Dissonance’

A handwritten thank you note from our intern Charley (pictured below)

