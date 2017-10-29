Airwaves Tipsters: Grísalappalísa

Grísalappalísa are a true original, fusing a punk attitude with comedy, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and a healthy dose of Iceland’s poetic tradition. Their live shows send the crowd into a frenzy without fail. Here are the five bands they recommend you don’t miss.

Skelkur í Bringu

Skelkur í Bringu is positively the most fun rock band around. The day after their show I always end up bruised and in tatters, with a lingering feeling of happiness. Their music is the dark side of the Steinunn’s (aka DJ Flugvél & Geimskip) creative world. MUST-SEE!

<a href="http://ladyboyrecords.bandcamp.com/album/andi">Andi by Andi</a>

ANDI

Trying to explain the delightful musical world of ANDI is futile—it‘s there to be experienced… and danced to. It’s so beautiful and fun, and makes life in this horrible world worth living. ANDI is not part of the official lineup, but you’ll be able to catch him at off-venues (Bío Paradís, 15:00 on Thursday, amongst others).

amiina

amiina’s ‘Fantomas’ was my favourite Icelandic LP of last year. They will be performing their eerie and hypnotic soundtrack to the 1913 French silent film classic at Bíó Paradís (Friday at 21:00). Definitely a highlight of the festival.

Godchilla

I’ve just heard ‘Hypnopolis’ by Godchilla for the first time, and I’m super psyched about falling into their live show. Loud but simple, it’s an echoing storm of sound. Smear it with beer, headbanging guaranteed.

Indriði

Our multi-talented friend Indriði is also bringing a fresh set to Airwaves, I believe. He switches between lo-fi loops and feelgood summer blues, and has a mighty voice. If you have a chance to see him, do it—and get ready to fall in love.

