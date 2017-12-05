Culture
Music
New Music Videos: Gyða, Björk, Högni, Hekla, Teitur

New Music Videos: Gyða, Björk, Högni, Hekla, Teitur

Words by
@brainlove

Published December 5, 2017

From glitch-moons to cartoon doodles, abstract paint swirls and a lush sci-fi utopia, here are five new Icelandic music videos worth spending your coffee break on.

Hekla – To The Moon
The music of Iceland’s ever-enigmatic theremin genius Hekla sounds like it should be soundtracking a spectral sci-fi cult classic. Her latest video fits the bill, with Hekla’s minimal composition “To The Moon” playing over a flickering glitch-moon created by Corey Johnson. Hear more from Hekla at Bandcamp.

Björk – Utopia
Much has been made of the concepts contained in Björk’s new LP, ‘Utopia.’ Amongst a tangle of narratives that includes deep dives into the classic subjects of love, loss, recovery and selfhood, the vision of a utopian feminist island has also been mooted in interviews. In this latest video trailer, that idyllic aspect of the album springs to life as Björk and her tribe of flautists luxuriate amidst glittering, verdant sci-fi vegetation. You can also see the video for “Blissing Me,” which takes more of an Apple Store approach to visualising utopia, here.

Teitur Magnusson – Hringaná
At the opposite end of the spectrum is a lo-fi animated video for “Hringaná,” the title track of the latest LP by Iceland’s king-of-mellow Teitur Magnusson. The song is based on a poem by poet, author and naturalist Jónas Hallgrímsson (1817-45). As a non-Icelandic-speaker, I must assume the doodled visuals are a literal interpretation, and Jónas’s poem is about clouds that rain musical notation, and having your big toe lopped off with giant scissors.

Högni – Komðu Með
Never one to shy away from a big concept or seven, Högni’s latest video sees him cast as a lonely outback wanderer in the wilderness who stumbles across a mysterious lake. The video “tells the story of a castaway seeking shelter as he attempts to escape the past,” explains Högni. “Crumbling and fatigued he stumbles upon a lake from which he decides to drink. Suffice to say it has its consequences.” Read our in-depth interview with Högni, which deals with creativity, mental illness, self-consciousness and his ‘Two Trains’ LP, here.

Gyða Valtýsdóttir – Louange à l’éternité de Jésus
The millenia-spanning ‘Epicycle’ is a quite spectacular album that reinterprets some gems of classical music from throughout history in Gyða’s unique style. Now, one of the chosen pieces—Olivier Messiaen’s “Louange à l’éternité de Jésus,” performed here with Shahzad Ismaily on guitar—has a fittingly beautiful video of dark, abstract paint swirls, directed by Perry Hall.

You can also see Gyða busting some moves in this new video by her figureight label-mate Aron Roche, and see her perform live at the Norður go Niður festival this December.

Read more about Icelandic music here.

Latest

Culture
Music
North And Down: Jónsi & Georg Of Sigur Rós, On Starting Norður Og Niður

North And Down: Jónsi & Georg Of Sigur Rós, On Starting Norður Og Niður

by

It was over ten years ago, in 2006, when Sigur rós last had a grand homecoming. The band had released

Culture
Music
Don’t Get Lost At Norður og Niður: Grapevine’s Festival Picks

Don’t Get Lost At Norður og Niður: Grapevine’s Festival Picks

by and

With 46 fascinating artists already announced for the inaugural Norður og Niður music festival, and more to come, we thought

Culture
Music
The Revolution Eats Its Children: Meet Feminist Punks Hórmónar

The Revolution Eats Its Children: Meet Feminist Punks Hórmónar

by

In these booming economic times, it seems that punk is seeing a beautiful revival in the Icelandic capital, and one

Culture
Music
Immerse Yourself In The Soundscapes of GlerAkur Tomorrow Night

Immerse Yourself In The Soundscapes of GlerAkur Tomorrow Night

by

Have you ever come across any music that makes you feel like you’ve entered another dimension? The music of Icelandic

Culture
Music
Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

Jessie J Coming To Reykjavík in April 2018

by

British singer and songwriter Jessie J is coming to Reykjavík for a concert on April 18th, 2018. The concert will

Culture
Music
Track By Track: ‘The Bug’ By IDK IDA

Track By Track: ‘The Bug’ By IDK IDA

by

IDK IDA is a Reykjavík-based Dane who’s just self released her debut album. Here, she talks us through it track

Show Me More!