Momentous Moments: Where To Watch The World Cup In Reykjavík

Iceland has already made history by becoming the smallest country (340,000 people) to participate in the World Cup, while big footballing names like Italy didn’t even qualify. You can imagine the anticipation of the country to go out and smite the entire world. If you’re in Reykjavík and similarly filled with anticipation, here’s a list of the best places to watch Iceland triumph and consequently, become the biggest country in the world.

Sports bars

If you’ve dreamed of watching the World Cup on six HD screens while singing along to “Wonderwall” played by your favourite troubadour, the English Pub is the place to be. Bjarni Fel has an outdoor space and offers at the bar. If you call football “soccer,” watch the games at American Bar, with your fingers covered in hot sauce from the sticky chicken wings.

Cool bars

Kex will be screening the games in two different spots in the hostel and restaurant/bar. Come for the atmosphere, stay for the camaraderie. If you really don’t care about the World Cup and just want to hang out with like-minded Reykjavík cool kid sport protesters, head over to Húrra or Prikið.

Outdoors

As it is tradition, Ingólfstorg will have a fan area showing all the games on a big screen, along with food wagons and other entertainment. A new outdoor addition for the World Cup, however, is the screening of the Iceland matches in Reykjavík’s city centre park Hljómskálagarður, which will provide an easily accessible space for large amounts of people, a playground for children, and food, atmosphere, and entertainment.

In an art installation

Probably the most interesting place to see Iceland’s first match against Argentina is the Reykjavík Arts Festival Hub in Hafnarhús. The match will be screened live, with live music by audio-visual artist Þóranna Björnsdóttir. She’ll improvise in real time, adapting to the progress of the game.

Fancy options

Reykjavík’s favourite art house cinema, Bíó Paradís, will be screening all the matches of the World Cup in the various cinemas—snacks allowed! They’ll also be selling Hugleikur Dagsson’s infamous “HÚ!” T-shirts. Gamla Bíó is selling limited tickets to watch the Iceland matches in the fancy old theatre, including drinks, snacks and a goodie-bag. For those of you who want to enjoy the games in a more private atmosphere, Petersen Svítan offers three rooms with their own screens for 20-30 people.

If you’re Brazilian

The owner of Kaldi Bar is from Brazil, so if you’re a Brazil supporter, you’ll find many Brazilians there watching the games. Brazilians throw the best parties in the world, right? During the Euro Cup in 2016, there was a Brazilian drumming street party outside Kaldi after the Iceland games; hopefully it will happen again!

At home

Have you ever wondered about the best way to foster a good relationship with your Icelandic parents-in-law? The answer: watching Iceland smite the world on RÚV over beers and snacks. If Iceland succeeds, you’ll laugh together. If Iceland fails, you’ll cry together. Either way, you’ll bond. Again: don’t forget the beer. Thank us later.

