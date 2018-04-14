Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lopapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the Greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Best Place To Buy A Wool Sweater Handprjónasambandið Skólavörðustígur 19 Fatamarkaðurinn is slightly less curated than its younger sister Spúútnik, the mecca of second-hand-obsessed kids. However, this means you don’t only find the carefully picked trendy items in here, but a little bit of everything, and for less money. There are Icelandic sweaters in need of love, worn-in retro shoes, cosy knits, 80s dresses, fur coats, sheer blouses, and everything else that can comprise the daily uniform of a Reykjavík youngster. Runner-Up: Farmers & Friends Hólmaslóð 2 & Laugavegur 37 Of the more high-street-style options, the panel opted for the Farmers Market outlet, Farmers and Friends. “Their sweaters have a modern look that is very fashionable, and a nice fit,” they said. “If you want to wear your sweater with a short skirt and high heels, the Farmers Market brand is it.” Runner-Up: Kolaportið Tryggvagata 19 Other than knitting it yourself, this is the cheapest way to get a lopapeysa. You can find a good second-hand jumper if you look hard enough—the best ones are by the lovely couple just outside the food department. They collect new, handmade sweaters from all over Iceland, and they probably have the perfect one for you. Previous Winners 2017: Handprjónasambandið 2016: Handprjónasambandið 2015: Red Cross 2014: Handprjónasambandið

