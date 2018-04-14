Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Grocery Store

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lopapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the Greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Best Grocery Store Krónan Fiskislóð 15-21 & other locations This chain of large and bright supermarkets has always had a larger selection of goodies than cheaper stores in town, but in 2017 Krónan really stepped up its game. “Shopping there is just such a pleasurable experience,” one panellist said. It’s hard to find fresher fruits, veggies and fish anywhere else, but it’s the variety of vegan products that especially appealed to the panel, including the famous Swedish Oatly cream cheese (which sells out as soon as it hits the shelves) and their tasty yoghurt. Runner-Up: Nettó Fiskislóð 3 Nettó kills it when it comes to importing weird products from all over the world that you can’t find anywhere else. One could easily spend hours browsing the Healthy Food section, with its infinite selection of vegetable butters, nuts, superfoods, sugar-free chocolate snacks, juices and more. Drop by for a late night snack: they’re open 24/7. Runner-Up: Melabúðin Hagamelur 39 With its shelves packed high with interesting imports, this extra-cluttered store is to food-lovers what Christmas is to children. It’s that place in town where you can find artichokes, out-of-season aubergines, juicy peaches and fresh figs, just to name a few. Drop by if you can deal with mild claustrophobia and you love kitchen experiments. Previous Winners 2017: Krónan 2016: Bónus

