From Iceland — Enter Our Quiz To Win Grapevine Goodies

Enter Our Quiz To Win Grapevine Goodies

Published December 27, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Grapevine Shop

Just in case Santa didn’t bring you what you wanted this Christmas, (was your naughty/nice ratio a bit top-heavy over the last twelve months?), The Grapevine is going to give you the chance to get a second visit. And this time, with stuff we KNOW you’ll love!

Santa, about to be upstaged. Photo by Kraken Images.

You could be in with the chance of winning a box of 2021’s best-selling items from the Grapevine shop, including Icelandic books (in English!), local snacks and a piece of lava from this year’s Geldingadalsgos volcanic eruption. Full details of what’s in the box can be found here.

All you need to do is sign up for our newsletter here before 15:00 Icelandic time on New Year’s Eve, then answer the question it poses—it couldn’t be easier! Best of luck, and have a fantastic New Year!

