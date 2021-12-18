From Iceland — Have Yourself A Stress-Free Grapevine Christmas

Photo by Monika Stawowy

‘Twas the Saturday before Christmas, and Laugavegur—Reykjavík’s main shopping drag—was far from quiet.

Reykvíkingurs thronged the street this afternoon, scurrying from shop to shop searching for the right gifts for loved ones. And all the while trying to ignore that gnawing feeling of low-level panic as the clock ticked.

Maybe that scenario is familiar from your own experience today. Maybe you came up with nothing, despite all the scurrying. But fret not! The Grapevine has your back.

We have two gift options for the Iceland lover in your life, both of which you can buy instantly online and which are also delivered online; no postal delays or supply chain shenanigans here. And no need to just cross your fingers and hope some old dude in red will show up on Christmas Eve, and dig you out of your hole.

Grapevine Online Shop Gift Card

These little lifesavers are good for anything in the Grapevine shop, and come in denominations of 25 Euros and upwards. Your digital gift card is emailed to you, and you simply pass it on to the lucky recipient. More detail and purchase options can be found here.

High Five Club Giveaway Memberships

When you join our High Five Club, not only do you get awesome Grapevine perks for yourself but the higher tiers come with extra memberships that you can give away. So you can grant the Grapevine lover in your life festive treats such as extra discounts in our shop, and free access to our monthly ‘Ask Me Anything’ video calls with Team Grapevine. All you need to do is join the club yourself—details are here—and then email one of your extra memberships to your loved one. It’s that simple!