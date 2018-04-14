Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Clothing Store

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lopapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the Greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Best Grocery Store Kvenfataverzlun Kormáks & Skjaldar Skólavörðustígur 28 Following the success of the original Laugavegur menswear shop, which has been a staple for fashionable gentlemen in town for many years, golden duo Kórmakur and Skjöldur recently opened up an airy little Skólavörðustígur store oriented towards women. With their winter suits and lush knits—they stock Farmers’ Market, too—when it comes to that slightly posh, country-royal look, they’ve certainly nailed it down. The trick? Choosing simple, quality garments made from sturdy materials. Runner-Up: Stefánsbúð/P3 Ingólfsstræti 2b Owner and designer Stefán Svan Aðalheiðarson has been active in the Reykjavík design scene for quite a while, but it’s not until recently that he got his own place. Stefán showcases local designers and second-hand high-fashion finds (hello 1990’s Gucci!) as well as accessories from quirky international brands. Runner-Up: Glória Laugavegur 37, back door A favourite among Icelandic women of all ages, Glória is the epitome of minimalist elegance. Their knitwear is worth the price tag, with stylish, soft and warm woollen dresses and sweaters. The staff are often seen sporting them with biker boots and streamlined woollen coats. It doesn’t get more Scandinavian than this. Previous Winners 2017: Húrra Reykjavík

Other Shopping Categories

