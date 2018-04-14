Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Shop To Pick Up Local Design

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lopapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the Greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Best Shop To Pick Up Local Design Akkúrat Aðalstræti 2 Despite being a fairly new addition to the local shopping scene, Akkúrat has managed to dominate the design show with an elegant, luminous store full of one-of-a-kind pieces that you’ll have trouble finding anywhere else. Because the owners are adamant about supporting young Icelandic designers, their focus is mostly local, with an ever-changing selection of clothes and interior pieces. Pop-ups in their downtown store are not unusual, with the hope of giving new talents the opportunity to widen their reach. Runner-Up: Epal Harpa, Austurbakki 2 Epal has been supporting Nordic designers for more than 30 years. Their selection of products is classic Scandi, meaning there’s something for everybody— from Vík Prjónsdóttir’s iconic scarves and whimsical Tulipop trinkets to elegant, streamlined interior design pieces, including furniture. Runner-Up: Mun Barónsstígur 25 Newcomer: Minimal but warm, Mun is quickly becoming one of Reykjavík’s design gems. From pillows and blankets to kitchen and bathroom gadgets, Mun’s products are decidedly Scandinavian—often monochromatic and with simple lines. Some of the best finds carry that whimsical detail that makes the difference between modern hygge and lifeless IKEA catalogue. Previous Winners 2017: Akkúrat 2016: Kraum 2015: Spark Design Space (RIP) 2013-4: Kraum

