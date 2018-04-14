Best Of Reykjavík 2018: Best Shop To Pick Up Local Fashion

While high prices mean Reykjavík isn’t really thought of as a shopper’s paradise, there are still plenty of great local products you can only get here. Whether you’re hunting for a piece of Icelandic design, searching for hard-to-find vinyl by an Icelandic artist, stocking the fridge of your Airbnb, or hunting down the perfect hand-knitted lopapeysa, this guide will get you on the right track. Most of the winners are located in downtown Reykjavík, but a few are scattered throughout the Greater Reykjavík area, giving you a good excuse to get out of the city centre hubbub and do some exploring. Happy shopping!

Best Shop To Pick Up Local Design KIOSK Ingólfstræti 6 This is the eighth time in a row that KIOSK is chosen as best local boutique, and for a good reason. KIOSK is a collective run by four independent Icelandic designers who often take turns working at the counter. The designers play with different ideas and materials, so you can find heavy knits next to the smoothest of silks, while bold, clashing prints coexist with more subtle, monochromatic pieces. Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind investments or simply dreaming of one, there’s no better place to be. Runner-Up: Hildur Yeoman Skólavörðustígur 22 With her dreamy patterns and lush textures, Hildur Yeoman’s boutique is a pleasure for all the senses. Her teal velvet blazer and space-inspired bodycon dresses have become iconic, but more head-turning pieces are hidden among the shop’s minimal selection. In addition to Hildur’s own pieces, the store sells a handful of accessories from international brands. Runner-Up: A.M. Concept Store Garðastræti 2 Newcomer: The creative child of Aníta Hirlekar and Magnea Einarsdóttir, A.M. concept store is a shop and exhibition space with an atelier tucked behind it. Aníta and Magnea’s approach to dressmaking combines simple silhouettes with either bold colours or unexpected textures, often juxtaposed to local and international designs that keep the space fresh and inspiring. Previous Winners 2011 – 17: KIOSK

Other Shopping Categories

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Iceland magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, shop and stay, all around the country, here.