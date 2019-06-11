Best Of Reykjanes Iceland 2019: Best Meal

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite things to do there.

Best Meal Salthúsið Stamphólsvegur, Grindavík

Grindavík’s “House of baccalao,” Salthúsið, is a spacious, wood-panelled restaurant that takes humble salted cod and places it front and centre on the menu. With a down-to-earth atmosphere and a menu that prides itself on Icelandic recipes and ingredients—especially, of course, fresh local seafood—you’ll come away with a full belly and a smile on your face. It’s right next door to the town pool, so you can take a dip before or after. Runner-Up: Moss The Blue Lagoon

When the Michelin Guide revisited Iceland earlier this year, they confiscated the island’s only Michelin Star, but they also lavished several Bib and Plate awards on new eateries. Moss was one of the recipients, and their upscale New Nordic fare, tasting menus and vegan options are a true treat.

Runner Up Runner-Up: Papa’s Restaurant Hafnargata 7a, Grindavík

Serving steaming hot, perfectly battered deep-fried fish pulled straight from Grindavík harbour, it doesn’t get any fresher than the outstanding fish ‘n’ chips at Papa’s restaurant. The chips are chunky, the servings are generous, the service is friendly… and it’s so delicious we wish we could eat it every day. Other Categories South

