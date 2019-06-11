Best Of Reykjanes 2019: Best Museum

Photos by Art Bicnick

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite museums there.

Best Museum Viking World Víkingabraut 1, Njarðvík

There are a lot of Viking-themed stops around Iceland, but nowhere else will you find a full longboat replica. Viking World in Njarðvík allows you to set foot on the Íslendingur, a longboat built in 1996 and modelled after the famous Gokstad vessel—a close-to-complete Viking ship that was excavated in Norway way back in 1882. You’ll also find a Smithsonian-produced exhibition spanning the key events of the whole Viking saga. Runner-Up: Museum of Rock ‘n’ Roll Hjallavegur 2, Keflavík

Icelandic music aficionados can have an informative and fun time at “Rokksafn”. The museum attempts to trace the history of Icelandic music, from the 1800s to the present day, via memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and, of course, displays about Iceland’s biggest musical exports. Runner-Up: Sudurnes Science and Learning Centre Garðvegi 1, Sandgerði

For anyone interested in wildlife and natural sciences, the Sudurnes Science and Learning Centre could prove to be a mecca. As well as being an active research institute, they host several exhibitions; their taxidermied specimen collection includes allegedly Iceland’s only stuffed walrus. Other Categories South

