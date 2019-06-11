Best Of Reykjanes 2019: Best Tour

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite tours.

Best Tour ATV Adventure Grindavík

Yearning to get close to nature? Straddling a roaring ATV and zooming into the wilderness might not be the most tranquil method, but it quickly gets you into the thick of it. You’ll reach impressive spots much faster than by hiking, and you’ll be able to crawl over black sand beaches and summit towering mountains that road-trippers can only gaze at longingly through the windscreen. Hike? Road trip? An ATV tour offers the best of both.

Runner-Up: Reykjanes Ring Various tour providers

There are many Reykjanes tours on offer that will reveal the peninsula’s sights and secrets in an easy day-trip. Whether it’s a bargain bus ride around the basics, or a tailored private tour that goes further afield, the decision is yours—and you’ll have fun either way.

Runner-Up: Whalke Watching Various locations and providers

Having caught sight of a pod of orcas hunting off the coast at Reykjanesviti, our panel can vouch for the presence of whales around Reykjanes first hand. A whale watching boat tour will get you even closer to the sea giants. Look out for spray plumes; have your camera at the ready.

