Best Of Reykjanes Iceland 2019: Best Hike

Photos by Art Bicnick

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite things to do there.

Best Hike Keilir Reykjanesbær, Route 41

This cone-shaped mountain is much-admired, standing between Keflavík and Reykjavík. Most people only gaze at its silhouette from the Flybus, but there’s a hiking trail to the summit. It begins just off Route 41, taking you through a lava field and up a rough dirt road before the 378m ascent begins. The path is steep and gravelly in places, so wear sturdy shoes; if you time the 2.5-hour hike well, you’ll get a sublime sunset view. Runner-Up: Krýsuvík Route 42

There are many hikes in the Krýsuvík geothermal area. The main focus of the region is, understandably, Seltún, but if you have some spare time and a sense of adventure, take a chance on one of the lesser-travelled marked routes—you could be rewarded with a remote geothermal area all to yourself. Runner-Up: Þorbjörn Grindavík

This 243m mountain is located between the Blue Lagoon and Grindavík. An easy ascent offers impressive views of the surrounding lava fields and ocean. A narrow cleft scars its peak; you’ll have to squeeze between the tall walls to descend the other side. Other Categories South

West

Westfjords

North

East

Guides

Reykjanes You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!