Best Of Reykjanes 2019: Best Café

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite tours.

Hjá Höllu really is a no-brainer when it comes to good food. Seasonal menu? Check. Locally sourced ingredients? Double check. Rip-roaringly delicious? Triple check. This unassuming restaurant is run with a great deal of care and love that translates straight to the plate. Highlights include an open beef sandwich with thin strips of tender meat, the variety of sauces (including a particularly delicious bearnaise) and balsamic onions that our panel still dream about. Runner-Up: Old Lighthouse Café Garðskagi, Garður

Built in 1897, but long since obsolete—see the taller, new-fangled lighthouse just a few metres away—the second oldest lighthouse in Iceland is the memorable location of a café during the summertime. Pop by for a coffee and a snack, and to fulfil your lighthouse keeper fantasies. Open June-September only. Runner-Up: Bryggjan Café Miðgarður 2, Grindavík

For some delicious cakes, coffees, breads, and possibly the best lobster soup in the country, don’t miss beloved local haunt Bryggjan Café. Cosy, warm, and inviting, the café is all you could hope for in the winter chill, but it also serves up a delightful outdoor sitting area in the summer. Other Categories South

