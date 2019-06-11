Best Of Reykjanes 2019: Best Bathing Spot

Photos by Art Bicnick

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite bathing spots there.

Best Bathing Spot The Blue Lagoon Norðurljósavegur 9, Grindavík

Iceland’s iconic, cinematic, mineral-rich geothermal lagoon is extremely popular—and deservedly so. Sliding into the milky water in the midst of a gnarly lunar landscape is an experience like no other. The water coats your skin in silica; slather on a mineral mask for a rejuvenating spa experience. Our panel gave a shout out to the recent improvements to the pool, which made it feel more spacious than before. Book ahead—it’s sometimes sold out. Runner-Up: Grindavík Pool Austurvegi 1, Grindavík

Iceland’s standard-issue municipal swimming pools are amongst the best in the world. With naturally heated geothermal water swirling through the outdoor pool, and two hot pots, one of which has a jet massage, you’ll come away refreshed—especially if you dare for a plunge in the cold pot on the way out. Runner-Up: Vogar Pool Hafnargata 17, Vogar An all-but forgotten hamlet located just off Route One between Reykjavík and Keflavík, Vogar has a lovely little swimming pool. Drop by for a soak in the hot pot, get some exercise swimming laps, and soak in the authentic feeling of small-town life in Iceland. C2 Other Categories South

