Best Of Reykjanes 2019: Best Bathing Spot

Published June 11, 2019

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite bathing spots there.

Best Bathing Spot

The Blue Lagoon
Norðurljósavegur 9, Grindavík

The Hot Water at the Blue Lagoon
Iceland’s iconic, cinematic, mineral-rich geothermal lagoon is extremely popular—and deservedly so. Sliding into the milky water in the midst of a gnarly lunar landscape is an experience like no other. The water coats your skin in silica; slather on a mineral mask for a rejuvenating spa experience. Our panel gave a shout out to the recent improvements to the pool, which made it feel more spacious than before. Book ahead—it’s sometimes sold out.

Runner-Up:

Grindavík Pool
Austurvegi 1, Grindavík


Iceland’s standard-issue municipal swimming pools are amongst the best in the world. With naturally heated geothermal water swirling through the outdoor pool, and two hot pots, one of which has a jet massage, you’ll come away refreshed—especially if you dare for a plunge in the cold pot on the way out.

Runner-Up:

Vogar Pool

Hafnargata 17, Vogar

An all-but forgotten hamlet located just off Route One between Reykjavík and Keflavík, Vogar has a lovely little swimming pool. Drop by for a soak in the hot pot, get some exercise swimming laps, and soak in the authentic feeling of small-town life in Iceland. C2

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

