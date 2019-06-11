Best Of Reykjanes Iceland 2019: Best Accommodation

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a gem of Iceland. Most visitors to Iceland have visited it, whether they know it or not, as Reykjanes is home to Keflavík International Airport; many will also visit the Blue Lagoon for a dip. But there’s much more to Reykjanes than that. The peninsula sits on the tectonic divide, meaning that there are plenty of geothermal hotspots to visit. There are charming small seaside towns, without the bustle of the south, and the mountainous region also offers relatively easy hikes that afford spectacular views. Here are our favourite things to do there.

Best Accommodation Hotel Berg Bakkavegur 17, Keflavík This smart, modern hotel is located on the hill behind Keflavík harbour. While the town itself is not known for its beauty, this spot is as tranquil as you could wish for, with comfortable bedrooms, a relaxed sitting area, and a rooftop pool from which you can watch the sun sink into the sea. Two highlights of Keflavík are practically nextdoor: the Skessuhellir troll cave, and the Duus Museum and café. The perfect final stop before a morning flight.

Runner-Up: The Retreat The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík

The Blue Lagoon powered up recently, coping with ever-increasing demand by enlarging the bathing area and adapting the facilities. One upgrade is this luxury hotel, which also contains the Michelin-rated Moss restaurant. Had a lottery win? Book the suite, which comes with a private “lava cove” lagoon.

Runner-Up: Lighthouse Inn Garður

As far as location goes, the Lighthouse Inn is winning. Perched right on the toe of Reykjanes, it’s a clean, warm and welcoming hostel that’s a stone’s throw from Garður’s twin lighthouses. One of them opens as a café in the summer, and on a clear day, you can see all the way to Snæfellsnes.

