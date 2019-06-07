Best Of East Iceland 2019: Best Road Trip

The East of Iceland is, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

This drive is as scenic as it is pleasant. You start off driving towards the wide black beach of Sandur, curving right into the mountains; soon, you’re looking down across the East Iceland coastline from high above. You swoop down into an all-but abandoned valley, where there are a few interesting stops, before winding around a sheer scree slope on a dirt track, arriving at one of the cutest towns in Iceland as your reward.

Runner-Up: Möðrudalsöræfi Route One, Eastfjords to North East

Whatever the weather or the time of day or night, this area will always be enchantingly or hauntingly beautiful. “I drive this route regularly and it never gets boring,” said the panel. “Suddenly you’re in the Highlands—usually all by yourself—and you realise it’s just you and the trolls up there.”

Runner-Up: Öxi & Lagarfljót Route 939, Berufjörður to Lagarfljót During the summer months, ascending the steep peaks of the Öxi pass from Berufjörður is breathtaking, adrenaline-inducing, and not for the faint of heart. Descending to Lagarfljót, you can use the remaining daylight to circle the lake or drive to the Kárahnjúkar dam, checking out the Laugarfell hot pot on the way.

