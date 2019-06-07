Best Of East Iceland 2019: Best Pool

The East of Iceland is, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Pool Laugarvalladalur Natural Thermal Pool Laugarvalladalur Valley

It’s always nice to take a dip in a natural hot pool, but this bathing spot takes the experience to the next level. In what feels like the middle of nowhere, is this green oasis with a natural geothermal pool and stream. Not only can you sit in hot water and chill (not literally), you can even take a shower under the hot waterfall! It’s quite a challenge to get to, but so worth it.

Runner-Up: Selárlaug Selárdalur, Vopnafjörður

This remote country pool is like a time capsule. It feels like the quintessential old-school Icelandic pool. You have to drive there, and it’s perched on the edge of a gushing river—the changing rooms, pool and hot pots are basic and unpretentious, but it’s just unforgettable.

Runner-Up: Neskaupstaður Pool Miðstræti 23, Neskaupstaður

Neskaupstaður pool is small, but it has everything you need—a steam room, hot pots, and a swimming pool—with the added bonus of an epic mountain view right across the fjord. Also, the town is so quiet it’s never crowded, so ease your worries away as chilled out locals chit-chat around you.

