Best Of East Iceland 2019: Best Hike

The East of Iceland is, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Hike Stórurð Borgarfjörður Eystri

This hike, starting from Vatnsskarð, takes approximately 6 hours to complete. After a long trek up the valley, you come to a stunning maze of huge broken rocks that have tumbled down from Dyrfjöll, leaving a vast horseshoe-shaped cleft in the mountains above. The biggest reward, though, is Stórurð itself — gigantic boulders surrounded by unearthly turquoise water. It’s one of the most striking places in all of Iceland.

Runner-Up: Easy Option: Waterfall Lane Seyðisfjörður

From Seyðisfjörður town, hike through some pleasant countryside to the Neðri-Stafur rock stratum, passing lots of beautiful waterfalls. “You ascend a series of cliffs, like a staircase made for a giant,” said the panel. At the top, you get a stunning view of Seyðisfjörður. Try to reach Vestdalsvatn lake, which is frozen almost year-round.

Runner-Up: Advanced option: Víknaslóðir Borgarfjörður Eystri to Seyðisfjörður

If you’re up for an ambitious five-day hike, this “trail of the inlets” has all the awe-inspiring scenery you could want. This epic hike winds its way around deserted coves, less-travelled valleys and abandoned fjords of the impressive and undulating East Iceland coastline, delivering you to the lovely town of Seyðisfjörður.

Other Categories

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland, from the Best Hike in East Iceland and onwards—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.