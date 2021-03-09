From Iceland — Icelandair: Passenger Numbers Plummet, But Freight Holds Steady

Photo by Icelandair/Wikimedia Commons

Icelandair has reported that international passenger traffic in February 2021 was only 2% of that in the same period last year.

Around 5,000 passengers flew internationally last month, according to Fréttablaðið.

Travellers were mostly flying to or from Iceland, although the airline has maintained services connecting Europe to North America via Keflavík. Icelandair’s passenger-carrying capacity has been reduced in line with demand.

However, freight transport carriage has remained stable for the airline year-on-year, as Icelandic import and export activity shows more resilience to the pandemic than the movement of people.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

