Best Of East Iceland 2019: Best Tour

The East of Iceland is, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Restaurant The Wilderness Centre Múlavegur í fljótsdal, Egilsstaðir

This beautiful spot has it all—accommodation in a beautifully renovated, historic house, a restaurant, a museum, and best of all, warm hosts who’ll help you fill your time with anything from stargazing to bike-rides, hikes, or driving up into the Highlands. They offer day tours, escorted adventures and tailor made trips to all the sites and activities of this tucked away corner of East Iceland. It’s also the perfect base camp between excursions.

Runner-Up: Sea Kayaking Seyðisfjörður Seyðisfjörður

Experience this gorgeous fjord from the water. “I did a tour a few years ago and it was the most calming and wonderful experience,” said the panel. “The sun was shining and the fjord was like a glass of still water.” Pick a nice day and you’re in for a real treat.

Runner-Up: Papey Sailing Djúpivogur

Tours on the Gísli í Papey ferry are offered daily throughout the summer. The trip takes you to Papey Island, with its bird-cliffs and seals, and the possibility to hike up to see the oldest and smallest wooden church in the country. It’s great for a relaxed and easy going afternoon tour.

Other Categories

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2019 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland, from the best tour in East Iceland and beyond—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.