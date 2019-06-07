Best Of East Iceland 2019: Best Museum / Gallery

The East of Iceland is, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric bars and shops. These are the best museums and galleries.

Best Museum / Gallery Skaftfell Art Centre Seyðisfjörður

This far-flung gallery maintains a year-round arts programme in a tiny eastern town, with a surprising and cutting-edge programme that relates to the town’s artistic history. It’s probably the best place in the East to see some contemporary art from both local and international artists. On the ground floor, there is also a café-bistro-bar with great pizzas, local beers and a small library. There’s an events programme with lectures and concerts in the summertime, too.

Runner-Up: Snæfellsstofa Skriðuklaustur, Egilsstaðir

This visitor centre located in the first BREEAM certified—meaning it’s sustainably built— building in Iceland offers a great museum about the Eastern part of the Vatnajökull National Park, and its fauna, flora and geological development. It’s a perfect place to spend a rainy day.

Runner-Up: Bustarfell Bustarfell Hofsárdalur

Just outside Vopnafjörður, is this really informative and charming little museum. It’s a window into the lives of many generations who lived and worked on the farm and it’s run by the last generation who lived there. “And they have stories, I tell ya,” said the panel.

Other Categories

