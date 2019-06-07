Best Of East Iceland 2019: Best Restaurant

The East of Iceland is, geographically, one of the oldest areas of the country, and the furthest from the capital. The mountains slump diagonally into the sea, creating a beautiful and distinctive landscape. Many of the winding fjords are cut off from Route One, which runs inland, but for the relatively few tourists who make it, they contain interesting little towns and tucked-away villages with many interesting and eccentric sights, stops, bars and shops.

Best Restaurant Norð Austur Nordurgata 2, Seyðisfjörður

This restaurant in the remotely cool fjord is reputed to make the best sushi in Iceland. This is what happens when you import expert chefs from overseas and let them run wild with fresh Icelandic seafood. “The sizzling salmon, served on a hot stone, was so good I almost cried,” said the panel. It’s worth the drive from Egilsstaðir to enjoy this quality cuisine—local fisherman deliver unusual catches to the restaurant, so expect some curious specials.

Runner-Up: Vallanes Organic Farm Vallanes, Egilsstaðir

Home of Móðir Jörð, the Icelandic brand that produces organic vegetable-based products. The food is always fresh, tasty, local, vegetarian or vegan, and seasonal. Enjoy it in a newly built house made entirely of Icelandic wood, or in the greenhouse whilst chatting with the owners.

Runner-Up: Síreksstaðir Farm Síreksstaðir, Sunnudalur

At this family-run farm restaurant, every dish on the menu is made up of fresh homegrown vegetables and free range meat. Their organic home-cooked meals are made with love—and also some serious know-how. “Happy just tastes better,” enthused the panel.

