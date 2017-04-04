StudioCanal Securing Rights To Icelandic Dystopian Show

StudioCanal Securing Rights To Icelandic Dystopian Show

Nanna Árnadóttir
Christian Schulze

Published April 4, 2017

StudioCanal will be co-producing and handling international sales on a new TV-series by Icelandic director, Baltasar Kormákur, reports Variety.

The show, Katla, is currently in the script stage and is set in a near future where the volcano Katla has been erupting for two years, causing alarming health hazards, mutations and triggering strange events.

“StudioCanal is very enthusiastic about the project and they’re big in Europe,” Baltasar told Variety. Adding that he plans to replicate the same model that he used on his hit TV show, Trapped, which enlisted up-and-coming directors, from Iceland and beyond, to work on the show.

