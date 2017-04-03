HUH! Hafþór Is Europe’s Strongest Man… Again, Again, Again!

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is Europe’s Strongest Man, reports RÚV.

He won the title by just two points after a fierce battle with England’s Eddie Hall. This is the third time Hafþór, a.k.a The Mountain wins Europe’s Strongest man. He won in 2014 and 2015.

With this title Icelanders now tie with Poland as having the most European Strongest Man titles held by a country.

By taking the title Hafþór has also beaten fellow Icelanders and Strong Men Champs, Jón Páll Sigmarsson and Magnús Ver Magnússon who have both won the title twice.