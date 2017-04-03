HUH! Hafþór Is Europe’s Strongest Man… Again, Again, Again!

HUH! Hafþór Is Europe’s Strongest Man… Again, Again, Again!

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Hafþór Júlíus Facebook Page

Published April 3, 2017

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is Europe’s Strongest Man, reports RÚV.

He won the title by just two points after a fierce battle with England’s Eddie Hall. This is the third time Hafþór, a.k.a The Mountain wins Europe’s Strongest man. He won in 2014 and 2015.

With this title Icelanders now tie with Poland as having the most European Strongest Man titles held by a country.

By taking the title Hafþór has also beaten fellow Icelanders and Strong Men Champs, Jón Páll Sigmarsson and Magnús Ver Magnússon who have both won the title twice.

Latest

News
Can’t Legally Stop Women From Being Topless

Can’t Legally Stop Women From Being Topless

by

There are no legal grounds for municipalities banning women from being topless at Icelandic swimming pools, says Supreme Court Lawyer,

News
Russian Navy Conducting “Exercises” Near Snæfellsnes

Russian Navy Conducting “Exercises” Near Snæfellsnes

by

Grapevine has confirmed reader tips that the Russian Navy appears to be conducting exercises just north of Grundarfjörður, in Snæfellsnes.

News
VIDEO: Woman Calls Out Government For Healthcare Failure

VIDEO: Woman Calls Out Government For Healthcare Failure

by

A video of a woman calling out the government for healthcare failures has gone viral on Facebook, with over 180,000

News
Man Officially Charged For Birna’s Murder

Man Officially Charged For Birna’s Murder

by

Deputy District Prosecutor, Kolbrún Benediktsdóttir, has officially charged a man with the murder of Birna Brjánsdóttir, reports RÚV. The man

News
Pirate Party Want Referendum To Restart EU Talks

Pirate Party Want Referendum To Restart EU Talks

by

The Pirate Party have put forth an EU referendum proposal to restart negotiations with the European Union, reports RÚV. The

News
Keflavík Airport Grinds To Halt Over Security Issue

Keflavík Airport Grinds To Halt Over Security Issue

by

Keflavík airport ground to a halt yesterday afternoon when all flights were put on hold and passengers asked to go

Show Me More!