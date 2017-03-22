BEWARE: Mink Terrorising The Streets Of Reykjavík

A mink has been spotted scuttling across the streets of Reykjavík.

The unnamed mink was captured on video by the downtown pond yesterday by Computer specialist Óskar Guðbrandsson, on route to get a cup of coffee.

“We saw him running across the frozen pond,” Óskar told Vísir. “He was too small to be a cat and then we realised it was actually a mink. There were some tourists there too but he wasn’t shy. He had a real presence, good looking and well taken care of, a male and a big beast.”

Óskar added that eventually the birds began to circle overhead, uniting against the animal.

“It was an epic Planet Earth kind of thing. The swans on the ice even approached to investigate the matter. Then [the mink and I] locked eyes.”

So, anyone missing a mink?