Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

Might Shut Down Historic Site Because People Are Terrible

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
Dave Bunnell

Published March 21, 2017

The Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources have denied The Environment Agency of Iceland’s request for funds to stop spar crystal theft from an historic mine in Helgustaðir, reports RÚV.

“People are walking unchecked into the mine and taking crystals,” said Ólafur Arnar Jónsson, a department head with the Environment Agency. “Because of that we’ve been asking for funds to increase the presence of guards and rangers in that area.”

Without funding to increase security and given the continuing crystal theft Ólafur confirmed that it is likely the Environment Agency will have to shut down all access to the mine.

Helgustaðir is a popular tourist spot where spar crystals were mined from the 17th to early 20th centuries. This site is now protected as a natural monument as it is one of the few places left in the world that still has spar crystals.

Anyway, visitors keep stealing the crystals to keep as souvenirs and that’s why we can’t have nice things. Because people are terrible.

Latest

News
Without Asylum In Iceland, Will Be Deported To Iran, Likely Executed

Without Asylum In Iceland, Will Be Deported To Iran, Likely Executed

by

Grapevine has just learned that Amir Shokrgozar, an asylum seeker from Iran, has been denied any kind of care or

News
Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

Search For Artur Ended Until New Evidence Surfaces

by

The search for Artur Jarmoszko, who went missing early this month, will be put on hold until further evidence surfaces,

News
Hunger-Striking Afghan Arrested, Will Be Deported Tomorrow

Hunger-Striking Afghan Arrested, Will Be Deported Tomorrow

by

Abdolhamid Rahmani, an Afghan asylum seeker who went on hunger strike nearly three weeks ago, has been arrested. He is

News
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Taking Off Your Shoes

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Taking Off Your Shoes

by

Hi Nanna,  My AirBnB host has emailed me specifically to tell me that shoes are a big no-no inside the

News
Historic Skálholt Church In Disrepair

Historic Skálholt Church In Disrepair

by

A site of historic cultural importance, Skálholt Cathedral, is in disrepair and in need of up to 70 million ISK

News
Roughly 46.000 Icelanders Took Anti-Depressants Last Year

Roughly 46.000 Icelanders Took Anti-Depressants Last Year

by

Roughly 46.000 Icelanders took prescription anti-depressants in 2016, an increase of about 22% in just 4 years, reports Vísir. The

Show Me More!