Search For Artur Ramps Up

Nanna Árnadóttir
Words by
@nannaarnadottir
Photos by
HMH

Published March 13, 2017

Police and Search and Rescue workers have begun their formal search for Artur Jarmoszko, reports Vísir.

Roughly 70 volunteers joined in a search through Kópavogur, a Reykjavík suburb, after Artur’s phone records revealed that the area was his last known location before his disappearance.

“We’ve ‘placed’ him now, where he was last seen in Kópavogur and so on, that’s where we’re looking,” said Guðmundur Páll Jónsson, who is heading the investigation. “We’re also gathering information. We’ve received emails from people and are trying to obtain video footage from the day of his disappearance from security cameras in the area.”

The police and rescue workers also searched Kópavogur’s beaches and sea, with the help of boats, drones and a helicopter aiming to find some trace of him. His friends and family also participated in the search.

As reported, Artur has been missing since March 1 and his family are understandably very concerned about him. He had very suddenly quit his job last month, withdrawn all of his money from his bank account the day of his disappearance, his phone is switched off, and he has not been on Facebook in some time.

Artur Jarmosz­ko by Capital Area Police

Artur was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white running shoes at the time of his disappearance. He is slim, 186cm tall, with green eyes and dark hair.

“The trail has gone a bit cold,” said Detective Superintendent, Ásgeir Þór Ásgeirsson. “But we won’t let it pull us down and are putting everything we’ve got into this case.”

