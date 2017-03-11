News
Man Disappears, Family Asking For Help

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Capital Area Police

Published March 11, 2017

Artur Jarmosz­ko, who has not been heard from since March 1, is being sought by his family, who contacted capital area police last Wednesday. RÚV was first to report on the matter.

Artur was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and white running shoes at the time of his disappearance. He is slim, 186cm tall, with green eyes and dark hair. He was last seen last Wednesday, just before midnight, in downtown Reykjavík.

Fréttatíminn further reports that his family are very concerned about him. He had very suddenly quit his job at Saffron in Glæsibær last month, his phone was switched off, and he has not been on Facebook in some time. In fact, all photos on his Facebook have been deleted.

Róbert, Artur’s younger brother, told reporters that he does not believe his brother killed himself. He is, however, worried that something else may have befallen his brother, as their parents have heard rumours he was not keeping good company.

Despite this, RÚV reports that they do not believe there is anything criminal about Artur’s disappearance. They have, however, filed a request with Reykjavík District Court to have access to Artur’s phone records. Icelandic Search And Rescue are currently on stand-by to begin a search for him.

If you know of Artur’s whereabouts or have any information that might help find him, you are encouraged to call 444-1000, or email gudmundur.pall@lrh.is.

