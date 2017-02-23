No Kind Of Traveling Weather Tomorrow

No Kind Of Traveling Weather Tomorrow

1939803_10203029542477066_2004537775_n_opt
Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published February 23, 2017

Don’t let the sunny skies and still winds in Reykjavík right now fool you: the Icelandic Met Office warns that tomorrow’s weather is nothing you’ll want to go traveling in.

By the time you read this, winds should already be picking up in the east and northeast. Vísir reports that a more southerly wind will begin rolling in later today.

Tomorrow, winds will be considerably stronger, and temperatures will rise, going from snow to rain by the afternoon. The Icelandic Met Office advises that there may be some flooding conditions in the southeast as a result.

This warming period is not expected to last. On Saturday, temperatures will fall again, with winds shifting, coming in from the southwest, bringing with it sleet and possibly snow.

If you were planning on hitting the road tomorrow, please be advised that conditions in the east – especially in the southeast – may be considerably dangerous. Check the Icelandic Met Office’s English site before venturing out tomorrow.

