Mysterious Bearded Man Distributing Bibles To Children

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Photos by
Hrefna Björg Gylfadóttir

Published January 12, 2017

An unknown and apparently harmless man has been offering copies of the New Testament to primary school children in Akranes, Skessuhorn reports.

The man in question is reported to be “a tall, older man with white hair and a long beard. He is dressed in a green coat, travels in a light-coloured car, but drives away when approach by a school employee,” Grundaskóli primary school vice principal Flosi Einarsson wrote in an e-mail to parents.

This older man has allegedly been offering school children books, and on further investigation, it came to light that he was distributing the New Testament. Flosi emphasises that this man has not been offering candy, enticing children to get into his car, or has otherwise threatened the children in any way.

“We take this matter very seriously and will do everything in our power to get in touch with this man and make it clear that we want him to stop this business,” Flosi wrote. He added that the police have been contacted, who will be surveilling the schoolyard henceforth.

